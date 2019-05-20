A section of Eastside Road that appears to be crumbling into Skaha Lake was caught by this keen eyed boater. (Photo courtesy of Tera-Lee Derkatch-Caverly‎)

Sharp-eyed boater catches South Okanagan road crumbling

A portion of Eastside Road, south of Penticton, appears to be crumbling into Skaha Lake

A section of Eastside Road, south of Penticton, is shut down as it appears part of the road is starting to give way.

On Sunday afternoon a sharp-eyed boater on Skaha Lake caught what could have been a dangerous situation for vehicles travelling on the road as it looks as though a part of southbound lane is starting to crumble.

The road is shut down near a winding portion where people are known to jump off the cliffs into the lake. McLean Creek Road is still accessible from Eastside Road.

The Western News has contacted the Ministry of Highways and the contractor AIM Roads for more information.

