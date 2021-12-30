Chase RCMP report that two pickup trucks stolen in Sorrento on Dec. 25 were located during the following two days. (File photo)

Chase RCMP report that two pickup trucks stolen in Sorrento on Dec. 25 were located during the following two days. (File photo)

Sharp-eyed citizens find trucks stolen Christmas Day in South Shuswap

Chase RCMP grateful for help, say light-coloured Ford dually with flat-deck believed to be involved

Eagle-eyed citizens made Boxing-Day miracles for the owners of two trucks stolen in the South Shuswap on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

According to Sgt. Barry Kennedy of the Chase RCMP, during the night on Dec. 25 two pickup trucks were stolen from different locations in Sorrento.

One truck was recovered on Dec. 26 in Celista, while the other was found in Chase the following day. Police credit the sharp eyes of of the public with locating the trucks.

Suspects have been identified and the thefts are currently under investigation, said Kennedy. Police believe a light-coloured Ford dually with a flat-deck bed was involved.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts can contact Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221.

Read more: Police report receiving death threats on Christmas Day in North Shuswap

Read more: Stolen sled found on Westside, truck repainted and located in Vernon

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Trucks

Previous story
Vehicle lands in ditch off highway north of Lake Country
Next story
Several Vernon businesses broken into over holidays

Just Posted

Participants in the virtual Polar Bear Plunge are encouraged to get creative with their video submissions (Kelowna Capital News file photo)
Kelowna Polar Bear Dip driven online by COVID second year in a row

This historic photo is of two men cross-country skiing down Bernard Avenue. In the early 1920s residents could ski on Bernard Avenue as it was apparently a popular thing to do at the time. Avid Capital News reader, Wayne .W submitted the photo.
A look back at Kelowna’s past

MP Tracy Gray at her swearing-in ceremony in Ottawa, on Oct. 29, 2021. (Christian Diotte photo)
Kelowna- Lake Country MP Gray looks back on 2021

Vancouver law courts. (File photo)
Judge rules Kelowna RCMP not liable in 2015 high-speed crash on Highway 1 near Abbotsford