file photo

Shed burns down in Kelowna

A minor fire behind The Laurel Packing House was quickly extinguished by firefighters

At approximately 5:30 p.m. this evening the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1304 Ellis Street.

The first arriving officer reported a 5 feet by 5 feet. wooden shed on fire behind the Laurel Building.

The fire was extinguished by the first arriving crew and all other units were canceled.

The shed was completely destroyed and there were no injuries.

Four engines, a ladder truck, a rescue unit and a command unit, including 16 personnel initially responded to this incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the RCMP.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind people to extinguish their smoking materials in a safe and responsible manner.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: B.C. pier crumbles under massive waves, winds

Just Posted

Shed burns down in Kelowna

A minor fire behind The Laurel Packing House was quickly extinguished by firefighters

Okanagan ChristmasFest gives big

The inaugural fundraiser raised both money and food

Kelowna Drug Unit intercepts two Independent Soldiers Gang members with drugs

A search warrant resulted in the intercepted drugs alleged to be for trafficking

Kelowna MLA happy to hear referendum results for electoral system

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick was happy to hear that B.C. residents… Continue reading

B.C. referendum rejects proportional representation

Voters support first-past-the-post by 61.3 per cent

Okanagan musicians spread Christmas joy

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Hear the Music entertained hundreds in Vernon and Kelowna

PHOTOS: B.C. pier crumbles under massive waves, winds

One person who was stranded on the structure had to be rescued by helicopter

From streaks to seats: What to watch for at the world junior hockey championship

Some of the world’s best young hockey talents go head-to-head in Victoria and Vancouver next week

Canada Post declares operations back to normal just days before Christmas

Vancouver operations caught up on backlog of parcels that had built up at main western sorting plant

Bovine TB back on radar after slaughtered B.C. cow tests positive

Animal was processed at Alberta facility last month but didn’t enter food chain

One person dead after tree falls on them in B.C. storm

Roads closed, trees down, no estimated time for power to be restored

Straight from DeHart

When one door closes in the local restaurant scene, another opens.

North Okanagan-Shuswap student committee speaks to the benefit of volunteerism

District Me to We Committee work to fund charitable projects at home and abroad

Spirit of Christmas shared in lights

Salmon Arm resident Terry Bonar’s love of Christmas illuminates the night

Most Read