UPDATED: Sheds, trailer destroyed in Okanagan fire

Two sheds and a fifth wheel go up in smoke Sunday morning in Spallumcheen; fire not suspicious

Friends of a Spallumcheen mother of four are rallying to make sure her Mother’s Day 2019 is remembered for something other than a fire that destroyed her sheds and a fifth-wheel trailer Sunday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Mandi Tessman, whose storage sheds and other property on Schubert Road, north of Gulch Road, lit up before 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Mother’s Day.

Tessman’s car and home were damaged but she lost many other items in her sheds.

“Mandi has been fighting a rare autoimmune disease, and now has to deal with this loss,” wrote friend Iya Maksymchuk-Taylor, who started the GoFundMe page. “Her kids had all their winter gear and toys in those sheds. Including thousands of dollars of hockey equipment, winter clothes and gear. Newly purchased lumber was stored, and lost as well.

“I am putting this page together to help raise money for Mandi to replace the lost items for her kids. As hockey parents should know, the equipment alone is a huge expense.”

The list of items lost: three sheds, fifth wheel, car trailer, ride-on lawn tractor, all kids’ winter gear, all sports equipment, all camping supplies, tents, cookware and stoves. All tools, chop saw, table saw, five sets of tires and rims, holiday decorations and ornaments. And finally, keepsakes and memorabilia.

Any donations are very appreciated.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department received the call from occupants of the home on Schubert Road, north of Gulch Road, shortly before 8:30 a.m.

“It was fully involved when we arrived,” said Fire Chief Ian Cummings. “The flames were starting to get into the trees.”

A total of 15 members used five apparatus to extinguish the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further into the woods and to the home.

READ ALSO: Armstrong house fire causes significant damage

“We were able to knock the fire down quickly,” said Cumming. “The major concern was it going up into the trees. There was a lot of heat. A couple of vehicles were damaged and the house was starting to steam up. Everyone got out safely.”

The fire is not believed to be suspicious.


