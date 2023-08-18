Shelter for evacuated Okanagan pets available

Those with family pets evacuating the ever-growing fire areas in the Okanagan are being told they have a place to shelter their cats in Richmond.
The Regional Animal Protection Society says that they have space available for cats of families that may be spending an extended period of time in vehicles or in temporary housing.
“For those who need safe, immediate and experienced shelter for their cats, we are here,” says Eyal Lichtmann, CEO and executive director. “Knowing that companion animals are safe and cared for will allow families a little peace of mind during this time of stress.”
Anybody needing accommodations for their pets are asked to email info@rapsbc.com.
