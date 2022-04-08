Shelter lease extended at Super 8 Motel in West Kelowna

BC Housing worked with the owner to extend the lease until March 31, 2023

BC Housing has extended the lease for the Super 8 Motel in West Kelowna to continue housing people experiencing homelessness.

The lease was set to expire this month, but BC Housing worked with the owner to extend it until March 31, 2023. Discussion of the lease came up during city council’s meeting on Tuesday (Apr. 5). Staff told council the closure of a mat program in Kelowna over the winter resulted in “a bit of an uptick on our streets.”

BC Housing has been leasing the motel at 1655 West Gate Road since April 2020. An online petition was started by nearby residents to have the occupants of the hotel relocated elsewhere, because of the proximity of the housing site to three schools and a daycare centre.

A statement from the Turning Points Collaborative Society, which manages the shelter, at the time the petition was circulated stated:

“We firmly believe that the first step in creating real, long-term solutions to the issues of homelessness, substance use disorders and mental health struggles is talking about these issues as a community. We hope to create an understanding. We hope to end the stigma that is associated with homelessness, mental health and substance use disorders.”

Turning Points provides support that includes three daily meals to shelter residents.

