Penticton RCMP are looking for a shirtless man who stole from a helicopter hangar on Aug. 26. (RCMP)

Penticton RCMP are looking for a shirtless man who stole from a helicopter hangar on Aug. 26. (RCMP)

Shirtless man breaks into Penticton airport; almost $30k in losses

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a shirtless man who broke into a large helicopter hangar in Penticton and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

The suspect, described as a man in his early to mid-40s with a large figure and curly hair, was caught on camera looking around the facility, going through storage and climbing into a helicopter.

Police say the hangar door was pried open, with the man taking a number of expensive pieces of equipment from the helicopter.

“As a result of the break-in and theft, the helicopter’s operations were impacted,” said Dayne Lyons from the RCMP. “The total losses are near $30,000.”

The man was shirtless while wearing black shorts and a blue baseball cap, police added. He has a goatee and some facial stubble.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

READ MORE: Panel finds former Penticton massage therapist committed sexual misconduct

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsPentictonRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alaska Highway closed north of Fort St. John after fiery tanker truck crash
Next story
ICBC liable for customer privacy breach that ended in targeted attacks, court rules

Just Posted

The UBCO Heat men’s soccer team kicks off their season (Photo - @UBCOHeat/Twitter)
Time to hit the pitch: UBCO men’s soccer start season in Kelowna

A Kelowna lawyer has been suspended for professional misconduct for misappropriating or improperly withdrawing client funds for the payment of legal fees. (File photo)
Kelowna lawyer suspended for professional misconduct

(Photo - The Yardhouse/Contributed)
New owners at Kelowna’s The Yardhouse looking to bring facility to next level

Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer speak to the media prior to their sentencing hearing on Friday (Aug. 26). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
VIDEO: Excelsior 4 speak to media prior to sentencing hearing in Abbotsford

Pop-up banner image