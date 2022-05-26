Shock over Texas school shooting reaches Central Okanagan

The shooting at a Texas community elementary school on Tuesday has resonated in the education community across North America, and Central Okanagan Public Schools is no different.

The shooting occurred at Robb Elementary School in the community of Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers, according to Texas police authorities on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Central Okanagan Board of Education meeting on Wednesday (May 25), board chair Moyra Baxter said classroom carnage has generated a widely felt response of sadness and shock.

“This is tragically devastating for this small community and raises concerns across North America,” Baxter said.

As students learn more about the shooting, it will present issues of anxiety, fear and sadness for students and their parents, she noted.

“We always say the potential for this happening here is lower (than in the U.S.) but that does not change the fact school safety is a top priority for us,” she said, calling the loss of life in Texas a result of “senseless violence.”

Baxter said the media attention around the school shooting is going to raise questions among students here, and school district staff will be paying close attention to student reactions in the days ahead.

The school district released a statement to staff and parents Wednesday afternoon, which Baxter’s comments were largely taken from at the board meeting.

The statement included some strategies for Central Okanagan parents to support their children through this time of grief and anxiety:

• Be yourself and demonstrate your natural concern calmly and in your own words.

• Be available and spend time with your child. Attempt to distract your child by reading, walking, playing a game, or other normal family activities that you can do together.

• Listen and let your child express his/her thoughts, concerns, feelings, and perceptions in a nonjudgmental, emotionally safe environment.

• Explain about what you know in short, truthful statements. Don’t be afraid to admit that you do not have all the answers and avoid speculation.

• Develop resiliency by letting your child know that they will get through this difficult period and that the risk is remote that a repeat incident will occur here. Our schools are safe places to learn.

• Provide comfort when needed using physical gestures. Remember a gentle reassuring touch or hugs can be great healers.

• Pay attention to physical manifestations of trauma. Children will often complain of headaches, stomach aches, and backaches or demonstrate other physical symptoms such as loss of appetite, anxiety, and sleep disturbance. Monitor these symptoms and determine whether medical intervention is required. See a doctor if in doubt.

• Maintain regular routines as much as possible. We are creatures of habit and derive comfort from regular routines.

• Monitor media exposure and limit your child’s exposure to media reports, especially preschool and elementary age children.

• When appropriate seek additional support that is available through local community support agencies. Please contact your child’s school if you think extra help is needed, or if you have any questions or concerns.