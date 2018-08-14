Kelowna has developed a “car-centric” culture says city hall. —Image: Capital News file

Shocking statistics show just how car-centric Kelowna has become

Motorists drive equivalent of to the moon and back twice each day and park 340,000 times

The only way to alleviate traffic congestion on Kelowna roads is to provide more transportation options, says city staff.

City council was told Monday that simply building more roads and widening existing ones will only increase traffic and, while it may help in the short-term, in the long run it will put the city right back where it is today.

“If we build a lot of roads to build more capacity we will attract more traffic, and that’ll make the very neighbourhoods that have the best chance of shifting travel to more sustainable modes, less pleasant places to do business and live in,” transportation engineer Gordon Foy told council.

“Giving people more convenient choices to get around is the only way to solve congestion.”

According to a national transportation organization, Kelowna residents own more vehicles per capita than residents in any other city in the country. And they use those vehicles—a lot.

It is estimated that motorists in the city collectively drive a total distance equivalent of travelling to the moon and back twice each week day, said Foy. And, in doing so, they collectively use parking spaces a total of 340,000 times each day as well.

But, likely the most mind-boggling statistic in Foy’s presentation to council Monday was the cost of widening a major road in the city.

Based on the $67 million cost the province is paying to widen a 4.5 kilometre stretch of Highway 97 north of the city, the estimated cost to widen a major city thoroughfare is now $26 million per kilometre when every aspect of the project is included.

Kelowna currently spends about $40 million per year on all transportation related issues combined, with just over half of that allocated for maintaining the existing road network and building new roads.

On Monday, council approved 12 goals for its new Transportation Master Plan, a plan it hopes will help alleviate traffic congestion over the next 20 years.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No growth on the Monashee Complex wildfires
Next story
Seven people with ties to Red Scorpions gang arrested in B.C. drug bust

Just Posted

Central Okanagan firefighters are battling wildfires across B.C.

Lake Country, Kelowna and Peachland crews are assisting the BC Wildfire Service

Oktopus to headline Music in the Park

The West Kelowna night of music will happen once again this Friday

Long-awaited John Hindle Drive in Kelowna just weeks away from completion

Ministry of Transportation says it plans to have the road open before the start of the school year

Blasting begins at Beachview Drive in West Kelowna

Blasting begins as part of residential development

Updated: RCMP no longer suspect death of Vernon woman is suspicious

West Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate the woman’s sudden death

A first-hand look at hazards facing scooter users

A Salmon Arm reporter tags along on a mobility scooter tour of the city to learn about safety hazards

RCMP to search for body after man drowns in B.C.’s Buntzen Lake

Officers and fire crews responded but the man from the Lower Mainland is believed to have drowned.

Man found not guilty in 2011 drug-related shooting in Shuswap

Judge rules Jeremy Davis couldn’t foresee his companion would kill 24-year-old Nick Larsen.

Police chiefs call for stricter controls on pill presses to fight opioids

Canada’s police chiefs are urging Ottawa to beef up its fight against the opioid scourge by closely vetting people who import pill presses

Hot, dry conditions forces drought rating to highest level on Vancouver Island

The province says Vancouver Island is under Stage 4 drought conditions

Victoria police say explicit calls continue to target women

Over 50 reports of unwanted, sexually explicit calls have come in

Parks Canada has ‘general concept’ in mind for South Okanagan-Similkameen

Minister Catherine McKenna will be providing a further update to representatives in Penticton Friday, August 17

‘It’s like a party in your mouth’

B.C. creator’s Milkshake Burger makes its debut at the PNE

From pop culture to medieval times: PNE starts this weekend

The fair runs from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3

Most Read