B.C. Supreme Court chambers at the Penticton Law Courts on Main Street. (Western News file photo)

B.C. Supreme Court chambers at the Penticton Law Courts on Main Street. (Western News file photo)

‘Shoebox’ debacle forces extension of arson trial for Oliver man

During testimony an additional piece of evidence was brought up

The trial of an Oliver man accused of setting fire to a pharmacy in 2021 has been extended after additional evidence was brought forward during testimony.

A shoebox that was seized during the execution of a search warrant against Steven Marlo Gallagher was suddenly thrust into the spotlight during a police officer’s testimony on the second and originally final day of trial on May 4.

It was mentioned that the box was likely still in RCMP custody, and Crown expressed a wish to get it and bring it into the trial.

Defence for Gallagher was surprised by the discussion of the shoebox, as it had not been brought up at the pre-trial conference, and they wished to review it before it was entered into evidence. That would include a voir dire over the shoe box itself.

READ MORE: Shots fired at police, multiple arsons in same night ‘very concerning’ for Oliver RCMP

The core of the trial so far has been focused on identifying Gallagher through security camera footage on the night of May 15, 2021, when the fire was set at the pharmacy in Oliver, a vehicle was set on fire and bullets allegedly shot into the bumper of a cruiser parked outside the police detachment.

Crown requested another day in court in order to address any potential Charter issues around the search and seizure of the shoebox, as well as the importance of the box itself once or if it is entered into official evidence.

The Supreme Court Justice presiding over the case agreed to an additional day after hearing from counsel.

An exact date for the additional day of trial was not formally set.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArsonSupreme Court

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
T-bone crash at busy Kelowna intersection slows afternoon traffic
Next story
City reminds Kelowna residents to have flood plans in place

Just Posted

A pedestrian was struck in front of the car wash at the corner on Harvey Avenue and Pandosy Street around 7:25 a.m. Friday morning. (Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP investigating pedestrian struck in front of car wash

(Cantina del Centro/Instagram)
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Kelowna

(Gary Barnes/Capital News)
T-bone crash at busy Kelowna intersection slows afternoon traffic

Flooding along Kelowna’s Mission Creek in 2018. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
City reminds Kelowna residents to have flood plans in place