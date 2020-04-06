Farmer Bob at the Farmers Market in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

‘Shop, don’t stop’: Kelowna farmers host first outdoor market of year amid COVID-19

Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market held a ‘mini market’ over the weekend with only food vendors

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market began its season over the weekend — albeit, in an unusual way.

‘Shop, don’t stop’ was the mantra as the market nixed the ‘crafters’ and hosted only 15 farmers and food vendors, set up to ensure proper restrictions and precautionary measures were in order to keep the community safe, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our market won’t be the same for a while, but we are here to bring local fresh food to your table each Saturday,” read a post on the market’s Facebook page.

Every Friday, the market will list which vendors will be present. It plans to continue running every Saturday, barring changes by health authorities.

‘The farmers’ market is, and always has been a retail food establishment, so just like all the grocery stores that are operating, so will we’.

