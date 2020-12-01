Shop local, support the vulnerable: Kelowna marketplace partners with charities for holiday gift drive

Charitables is partnering with Mamas for Mamas and the Central Okanagan Food Bank

Charitables is partnering with Mamas for Mamas and the Central Okanagan Food Drive for a holiday gift drive. (Charitables)

A Kelowna-based online marketplace is partnering with local non-profits this holiday season to make giving easier and shopping safer.

Charitables founder John Perlinger said they’re partnering with Mamas for Mamas and the Central Okanagan Food Bank this Christmas season for a holiday gift drive.

Perlinger said they’re asking local businesses, restaurants, hotels, artists and other vendors to upload items or gift cards on the site, so residents can shop for holiday gifts from the comfort of their homes.

Business owners can then choose which charity the proceeds will go to. Once an individual pays for the item, their money goes directly to the charity and they receive a tax receipt.

Perlinger said the aim of the campaign is twofold: to encourage the community to support local businesses and to offer local businesses an innovative way to support the community.

“I know that it’s been a tough year for everybody, given COVID-19. So many small businesses have been financially impacted,” he said.

“The idea behind it is we’re not asking for cash donations, we’re asking for a gift card or an item that will hopefully give them more exposure so more customers come in the new year and hopefully drive up some sales for them as well.”

Perlinger said they hope it provides the community a cyclical moment: in supporting local, they are also helping the most vulnerable by participating in the gift drive.

If you’re a business owner and would like to sell items on Charitables in support of Mamas for Mamas and the Central Okanagan Food Bank, email Perlingerer at jerlinger@charitables.com

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

