Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Short-term lane closures planned for some Kelowna roads next week

Small sections of road throughout the city will be closed for a few hours at a time to allow for maintenance work

Lane closures are anticipated on several Kelowna roads next as maintenance work begins.

The work will close small sections of road for a few hours at a time between Tuesday and Friday to allow for crews to apply a surface treatment for the maintenance of the asphalt.

Weather permitting, the anticipated road closures include:

  • Lakeshore Road (Lakeshore Place to Renwick Court)
  • McKenzie Road (El Paso Road to McCurdy Road East)
  • Springfield Road (Highway 33 to Belgo Road)
  • Swamp Road (Crawford Road to roundabout)

The work will see crews spray the roads with a rejuvenating agent, followed by the application of a thin layer of sand that will be worked into the surface.

“The sand remains on the road for 10 days, leaving the asphalt more resistant to wear and extending its lifespan,” read a release from the City of Kelowna.

On-street parking will be unavailable from May 5 to 18 as crews continue to work on the roads. Vehicles left on the roads will be towed.

Single-lane traffic will be maintained on Lakeshore and McKenzie Roads and detours will be available for Swamp and Springfield Roads. Please be cautious when turning onto the road and follow instructions of traffic personnel.

Following the application of the rejuvenating agent, sand will remain on the road making the surface less stable and not ideal for cyclists. Although sand will not be applied to bike lanes, cyclists may want to choose alternate routes until the sand is swept away 10 days after the treatment.

