Shots fired in 100 Mile House

Armed man arrested without incident

  • Apr. 9, 2018 11:40 a.m.
  • News

On Sunday, April 8 shortly after 1 a.m., police were called about a man, with thoughts of self-harm who possibly had a loaded handgun.

As the police were responding to this call, shots were heard in the downtown area of 100 Mile House. The police immediately set up a containment area and two businesses were locked down. Extra resources were called to assist including the Emergency Response Team from Prince George and Police Dog Services from Williams Lake.

A male matching the description was seen walking away from the area. When confronted, the man indicated he had a gun and was arrested without incident. There were no injuries reported however the man was taken to hospital for a medical treatment.

Charges relating to the misuse of a handgun are being recommended to Crown against the 42-year-old male, a resident of the 100 Mile House area.

Previous story
Rail Trail connections explored
Next story
Lumby student wins B.C. spelling bee

Just Posted

Big White official glad to see to see Coquihalla safety improvements

Kelowna - Michael Ballingall said it has been needed for a long time

High Okanagan snow pack means increased flood risk

Okanagan snow index is at 152 per cent of normal, tied for highest since 1980

Kelowna hosts firefighters training program

Kelowna Fire Department is home this week to the Fire Ground Survival Instructor training program.

West Kelowna Warriors to hold candlelight vigil for Humboldt

Those who attend the 6 p.m event are asked to wear their favorite team jersey

Kelowna’s Bargain Shop site revamp plans unveiled

Sales of condominiums on former Bargain Shop site expected to start this Summer

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Man facing 15 to 36 months for crimes throughout Okanagan

It ended in July 2017 with Justen Sheena crashing two stolen vehicles while impaired in Vernon

Roadshow brings together unique talent

The Black Hen Roadshow rocks the Vernon Lodge for the Vernon Folk-Roots Society April 18

Humboldt bus crash investigation will take months: experts

Analyst says factors will include weather, visibility, speed and mechanical condition of vehicles

Taggart and Killeen depart CTV News Vancouver

Co-anchors exit news outlet amid ‘major refresh’ at station

Longer unpaid leave offered for B.C. parents

Extensions for death of child, caring for dying relative

Public feedback sought

North Okanagan open house features solid waste and Okanagan Rail Trail

Lumby man revisits 50-year-old cold case

Dan Mechalchuk almost eight years-old the last time he saw his father George alive.

Most Read