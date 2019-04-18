A 30-kilometre speed limit sign in Vancouver, B.C. (Pete Fry/Twitter)

Should B.C. lower speed limits on side roads to 30 km/h?

Vancouver city councillor wants to decrease speed limits along neighbourhood side roads

A Vancouver city councillor wants speed limits on side roads across the province to be the same as school zones.

In a motion to be put forward next week, Pete Fry said lowering the current speed limit of 50 kilometres per hour to 30 km would create “safer, better engaged, healthier and more inclusive communities.”

His motion follows similar calls made by the government’s BC Road Safety Strategy, the Provincial Health Services Authority, and the Road Safety Law Reform Group.

Pedestrian survival is about 90 per cent if they are hit by a vehicle travelling at 30 km per hour, according to ICBC. That drops to as low as 20 per cent if the vehicle is moving even 20 kilometres faster.

RELATED: Eating cereal, trimming nose hairs – it’s all illegal while driving

Fry wants the City of Vancouver to present a resolution to the Union of BC Municipalities and lobby the province to make the lowered speed the default limit, while giving individual municipalities the power to increase speed limits along local streets on a case-by-case basis.

He’s also looking for his city to pilot the speed-limit change to collect data before and after, and determine any design changes needed along the roads.

Council is expected to discuss the issue on Wednesday.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Who owns aloha? Hawaii eyes protections for native culture
Next story
Lawsuit eyed over union-only raise for B.C. community care workers

Just Posted

Salt and Brick chef to compete in Canada’s Great Kitchen Party

Chef James Holmes will compete in the fall competition

UPDATE: Police swarm residence near UBC Okanagan, arrest 3 men

Five RCMP cars were seen outside 755 Academy Way Wednesday evening.

UBC Okanagan makes addition to womens volleyball, basketball

Lucy Faba and Amaya Perry will join the Heat next season

Updated: Steam reported at Kelowna Law Courthouse

Emergency crews are on scene

Road closures anticipated for 9th annual Kelowna Vaisakhi Parade

The annual event highlighting the Sikh community will be held April 27

VIDEO: Alberta man creates world’s biggest caricature

Dean Foster is trying to break the world record for a radio show contest

Man seriously injured after driving wrong way down B.C. highway

Police say the driver hit a transport truck, then another car after merging from the off-ramp onto highway

Candidates ready for Summerland Blossom Pageant

Royalty pageant will be held at Centre Stage Theatre on May 3 and 4

Should B.C. lower speed limits on side roads to 30 km/h?

Vancouver city councillor wants to decrease speed limits along neighbourhood side roads

Give Canada geese at Okanagan beaches a break

LETTER: Tour busses, full of photographers, local goose guides and an annual goose festival

Lawsuit eyed over union-only raise for B.C. community care workers

‘Low-wage redress’ leaves 17,000 employees out, employers say

Landlord of alleged Okanagan shooter recounts deadly day

Tony Friesen was working in one of the units of his Penticton building when he heard shots

Foreign national arrested in connection to thefts at YVR

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

Westjet tries again to dismiss proposed class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination

Former flight attendant claims airline broke contractual promise to create harassment-free workplace

Most Read