Police say Victoria’s emergency services are inundated in and around “Welfare Wednesday.” (Black Press Media files)

Should B.C. nix ‘Welfare Wednesday’ and stagger income assistance cheques?

Liberal MLA calls for cheques to be staggered through the month instead of the same week

With illicit drug overdoses killing an average of four people per day in B.C., one Liberal MLA hopes a change to how welfare cheques are distributed may help bring some reprieve.

Social assistance cheques are issued every third or fourth Wednesday of the month, garnering the name “Welfare Wednesday.” In the days that follow, first responders and frontline workers say they see a significant increase in overdose calls and deaths.

Jane Thornthwaite, who represents North Vancouver-Seymour and is the Liberals’ mental health and addictions critic, put forward a private member’s bill this week, calling for the distribution of the cheques to be staggered through the month.

READ MORE: Study looks to effects of changing universal income assistance cheques

READ MORE: Most of B.C.’s overdose victims face financial hardship before death

She said she’s been lobbied by some first responders who are overwhelmed during income assistance week.

Researchers at the B.C. Centre for Substance Use have been studying what would happen if the province were to split the one income assistant cheque into two every month, or not make the payments on one universal day province-wide.

That report is set to be released in coming months.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna finally ready to allow short-term rentals

Just Posted

Kelowna finally ready to allow short-term rentals

New rules allowing short-term accommodation services such as Airbnb will kick in April 23

Two-vehicle accidents slows traffic near Lake Country

An accident was reported on Glenmore Road

Central Okanagan Food Bank facing low food levels

Okanagan Eats Food Show comes to replenish April 26 and 27.

KF Aerospace expands capacity, will add new jobs

KF Aerospace is adding to its maintenance, repair and overhaul capacity, which… Continue reading

Two vehicles involved in rollover along Highway 97

One vehicle is on its roof after it rolled off the highway

Okanagan-raised songstress ROYAL releases video featuring Riverdale cast

“Vessel” is the lead track from Heart of Shadows, and the single recently crossed over 100,000 streams on Spotify.

Witness testifies on growing up in polygamous B.C. community

Women were expected to obey male priesthood heads and bear children, according to witness

VIDEO: ‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa visits Mission, B.C. pub

Celebrity posed for photos with fans on Wednesday night at Mission Springs

Doctor wants B.C. to join rest of Canada and fund a set of diabetes drugs

B.C. is the only province not to cover the cost of diabetes medications known as SGLT2 inhibitors

Police issue warning after drinks tampered with at Nanaimo nightclub

Two women report incident that happened this past weekend at an undisclosed establishment

That’s ruff: Man, dogs get stuck in Victoria elevator after leash snags on door

The Victoria Fire Department was called to a residential building in downtown Victoria

Popular B.C. Children’s Festival could face demise

Help needed as small group of organizers in Shuswap running out of energy, funds

A text from the CRA could mean you’re a victim of fraud

CRA spokesperson summarizes types of fraudulent acts and how the CRA will contact taxpayers

As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries

Most Read