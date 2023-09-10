A dirty and matted but healthy toy poodle Danny has been found safe after one week of being lost from a dog show at Dale Meadows Park. (Facebook)

A dirty and matted but healthy toy poodle Danny has been found safe after one week of being lost from a dog show at Dale Meadows Park. (Facebook)

Show dog found after a week on the lam in Summerland

The toy poodle is doing good and has been reunited with its owner

Against all odds, a toy poodle has been found one week after escaping a dog show in Summerland.

On Saturday Sept. 10, a post went on Summerland social media pages that Danny, the dog has been found with a picture of a dirty and matted Danny in the arms of a woman.

Owners of a property on Simpson Road called Danny’s handler Marissa Johnson when they spotted the dog on their driveway Saturday morning.

“Not even 15 minutes later, Virginia had picked him up on the property,” said Johnson who had taken Danny to the Skaha dog show at Dale Meadows Park on the Labour Day long weekend.

Johnson had brought her one-year-old dog Danny to compete at the Skaha Dog Show when it escaped from Dale Meadows sportsfield on Friday, Sept. 1 at around 6:30 p.m.

A massive search got underway by members of the show and the community but Danny wasn’t found. Video footage showed Danny running near Nomad Cidery the next day after going missing but sightings of the small dog hadn’t surfaced since then. Despite that, locals didn’t give up searching for the dog.

Johnson thanks everyone for their support with the search.

“He is so happy to be with his owner,” said Johnson. Danny spent the night at his veterinarian to get a full check up but seems like he’ll be fine, said Johnson.

READ MORE: Show dog escapes in Summerland and running scared

