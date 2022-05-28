Shred the gnar at West Kelowna’s newest skate park

Skaters young and old shredded the gnar at West Kelowna’s newest skatepark on May 28.
West Kelowna Recreation and Culture invited all to the opening of the newest skatepark and to take part in some friendly competitions. With a parking lot right beside it, many parents set up chairs outside their vehicles as they watched their kids enjoy the city’s newest addition.
A DJ was on site playing music to celebrate the opening while food trucks were available for everyone.
While the park offically opened with a social-distanced ribbon-cutting last fall, this was the first public event for the skatepark since the provincial health restrictions were dropped.
The skatepark is located at 3737 Old Okanagan Highway beside Memorial Park and the Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre.
