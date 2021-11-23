Shuswap dairy needs milk bottles returned after increasing production to meet demand

An infographic posted to D Dutchmen Dairy’s Facebook page, showing how to return their milk bottles. (Facebook/D Dutchmen Dairy)

During a milk shortage caused by floods and landslides disrupting supply chains, a Shuswap dairy company stepped up production.

Now, they’re facing a shortage of their own: glass bottles.

D Dutchmen Dairy, based in Sicamous, is asking customers who bought their milk to return their empty glass milk bottles, cleaned and without the lids, to the retail location they bought them from.

In a Nov. 22 Facebook post, the company wrote that it wants to keep supplying everyone with milk. “With the extra shipping of milk we are going to run out of glass bottles by the end of the week… please get your bottles in ASAP.”

D Dutchmen Dairy thanked customers in advance.

On Nov. 18, D Dutchmen Dairy owner Jake Dewitt explained how he’d tripled production to keep up with demand. “It was pretty much all we could actually do – in fact, I used up all the milk I had. I got an emergency shipment from the milk marketing board from some other farms and just used it all up trying to keep everybody here supplied.”

Local businesses such as Askew’s expressed their appreciation for D Dutchmen Dairy during supply chain disruptions and, the company received support on social media as well.

