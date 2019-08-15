Shuswap emergency crews responding to collision at Highway 1, Balmoral intersection

Intersection has seen “higher than average collision rate over the last decade”

Emergency personnel are responding to a motor-vehicle collision on Highway 1 at the Balmoral Road intersection.

The accident is reported to have occurred in the westbound lane.

An air ambulance is also on scene.

Report of a vehicle incident #BCHwy1 WB at Balmoral Rd west of #SalmonArm we're looking into it. Expect delays. #Sorrento #BlindBay — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 16, 2019

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure recently announced its plans to proceed with a reconfiguration of the Balmoral intersection which has seen a “higher than average collision rate over the last decade.”

After significant input from local people, we're moving forward with a safety reconfiguration of the #BCHwy1 and Balmoral Road intersection, which had a higher than average collision rate over the last decade: https://t.co/lzMlVBuuMo #Sorrento pic.twitter.com/ALf0Pm7XeB — BC Transportation (@TranBC) August 14, 2019

Read more: Update: Traffic flowing again following two-vehicle collision on Highway 1

Read more: Plan chosen for safety upgrades at Balmoral intersection

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter