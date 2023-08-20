A spot-sized fire sparked between an area under evacuation alert and another under evacuation order, southwest of Blind Bay, on Aug. 20. (BCWS image)

Lightning caused Roger Creek fire grows to .2 hectares in Shuswap

Ken Road wildfire is estimated to be spot sized

UPDATE: 6:30 p.m.

BC Wildfire is now calling the Ken Road blaze the Roger Creek fire.

The Roger Creek fire is now an estimated .2 hectares in size.

The blaze is presumed to have been caused by lightning.

_____

BC Wildfire Service is reporting a small fire near Blind Bay.

Discovered on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 3:48 p.m., the Ken Road wildfire is estimated to be spot-sized at 0.009 hectares. The fire is southwest of Blind Bay and the Trans-Canada Highway.

The fire sits between an evacuation alert to the north and an order to the south, triggered by the Bush Creek East wildfire, renamed after the merger of the previous East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East fires.

The larger wildfire has been burning out of control for weeks and devastated North Shuswap communities late last week and into the weekend, prompting mass evacuations.

Read more: UPDATE: Fire crews working to protect structures in North Shuswap communities

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

