Shuswap licensed child-care spaces receive funding

B.C. government announces $70,000 to support facilities in Salmon Arm and Sicamous

The B.C. government has stepped up to assist in providing for the need of licensed child-care spaces in Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

Katrine Conroy, Minister of Children and Family Development, was at the Tiny Tykes n Tots Childcare Centre in Salmon Arm Wednesday morning, May 22, to announce an investment of $70,485 by the province to support the 12 new spaces at that centre (opened as of March 2019), and another seven spaces for Sicamous’ Krystal’s Creative Kidz – that community’s first licensed child-care facility – expected to open in June.

“The New Spaces Fund is just one way that the B.C. government is supporting the creation of new child-care spaces in these communities and throughout the province,” said Conroy in a related media release. “Giving parents more child-care options means giving them an opportunity to go back to work or school, or pursue goals that will help them better support their families.”

Tiny Tykes n Tots received $40,485 to help equip its new infant and toddler centre, states the release. The facility will host Indigenous Early Childhood Education students from Okanagan College for the practicum portion of their program. The centre also has a relationship with the Salmon Arm Bay Nature Enhancement Society, where children will be able to learn about the history of the local area.

“I am very thankful to the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund for funding the equipment for our new infant toddler centre. With its help, I was able to open the facility at the beginning of March, with new spaces that are much-needed in our Salmon Arm community,” said Tiny Tykes owner Teena Billey.

Krystal’s Creative Kidz received $30,000 to create an indoor play space and make the facility wheelchair accessible. The owner, Krystal Johnson, will also work with young parents in need to keep child care more affordable and will provide extras like healthy snacks, sunscreen and additional clothing for children who may need extra support.

Read more: City wants help compiling child-care inventory

Read more: Childcare crisis looms over B.C. Interior

Read more: More available child care spaces coming to the Okanagan

“I am excited and thankful for the opportunity the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund has given me by supporting my plans to create Krystal’s Creative Kidz,” said Johnson. “I am looking forward to connecting with families in Sicamous, and creating and providing quality, licensed child care for our community.”

Under the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund, child care providers can apply at any time throughout the year under a new continuous application process.

To learn more about the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund and to apply, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/childcare/newspacesfund.

To find child care your community, view the online child-care map.

