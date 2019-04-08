Shuswap man charged with fraud over $5,000

Offences alleged to have taken place in 2012 in Salmon Arm and White Rock

A Salmon Arm man has been charged with fraud and violating the Securities Act.

Richard Robert Good, 73, is charged with fraud under the Criminal Code, and violating the Securities Act for allegedly breaching an order of the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC).

The BCSC reports that Good has been charged with defrauding an individual of more than $5,000 and failing to comply with a BCSC order by engaging in investor relations activities. The charges arise from an investigation by the BCSC’s Criminal Investigations Branch.

The BCSC states that it issued a 2007 order and a 2009 variation on that order which, taken together, permanently prohibit Good from trading in securities unless the trading accounts are in his own name and the trading is for his own financial purpose.

Court records state the alleged fraud took place in December of 2012 in Salmon Arm and White Rock, B.C.

Good was served with a summons on March 27 to appear in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on Tuesday, April 9.

