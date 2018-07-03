Shuswap man flees from police with his four-year-old daughter after alleged assault

RCMP, Search and Rescue give chase after Sicamous man says suspect assaulted him

Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue assisted Sicamous RCMP locate a man suspected of assault who had fled with his four-year-old daughter.

On Sunday, June 29 at 9:30 p.m., the RCMP were told that a 60-year-old Sicamous man was assaulted in his home on Cambie Solsqua Road near Sicamous by a 52-year-old friend.

Sicamous RCMP officers learned that the suspect, who had been drinking, had fled the residence into a rural area. He had taken his four-year-old daughter with him.

Shuswap Search and Rescue were called because the RCMP were concerned for the well being of the child and wanted to locate the suspect as quickly as possible, who they believed was actively trying to evade them.

At 5 a.m. the following morning, search and rescue team members located the suspect with his daughter in a wooded area.

Police say the man was initially reluctant to release his daughter to the officers or to search and rescue volunteers.

He eventually allowed search and rescue to take the girl to a family member’s house. She was not injured.

The suspect was taken into custody and released on a promise to appear in Salmon Arm court on Aug.14.

Sicamous RCMP are continuing their investigation.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Music in the Park returns to West Kelowna

Just Posted

Kelowna Royal Bank robbed in broad daylight

Kelowna RCMP are investigating the robbery

Music in the Park returns to West Kelowna

The event kicks off this Friday

Kelowna Canada Day stabbing victim remembered as ‘super nice guy’

Esa Carriere, 23, died after being stabbed during an altercation downtown July 1

Kelowna woman crowned Miss Teen Interior

Priyaali Kanti is bringing home a crown and sash

West Kelowna RCMP look for suspect

The suspects took over 24 coin boxes

BEHIND THE STORY: Black Press Media reporter dives into stem cell therapy

Langley Times’ Miranda Gathercole talks about her visit to a new clinic in Bellingham with B.C. ties

Penticton RCMP searches for missing person

Few details available, but police seeking grey Toyota FJ Cruiser with licence plate 725 SDA

B.C. parents request coroner’s inquest into overdose death of son

Family believes full and public investigation will prevent similar deaths

BC’s ‘Reptile Guy’ facing two charges of animal cruelty

SPCA claims man performed veterinary procedure on a blood python without sedation or pain medication

Okanagan Nation talks healing from residential schools

Former Truth and Reconciliation Commission chair Murray Sinclair keynote speaker at Penticton event

B.C. forklift driver fired after racist comments about Canada Day tragedy

Man had laughed online at death of man who fell from back of vehicle at Abbotsford parade

Canadian trade union launches #IShopCanada campaign following U.S. tariffs

President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum

Diamonds in space: The final frontier of proposals

As of 2022 for $145 million you could propose to your love while orbiting the moon

Hergott: Tackling the ‘lawyer up’ issue

Paul Hergott discusses the BC Lions streaker and his injuries post defensive back hit

Most Read