Sentencing of Duane Redekopp to take place after July 3 in order to accommodate the completion of a pre-sentence report. (Observer file photo)

Shuswap man pleads guilty to child porn charges

Prior to sentencing, pre-sentence report to include psychiatric assessment

A Shuswap man pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in BC Provincial Court in Salmon Arm Monday.

Forty-four-year-old Duane Redekopp of Sicamous faces one count of possession of images of prepubescent boys and one count of possessing such images for the purpose of distribution or sale.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil reports the charges stem from a police investigation that began in November 2017, in response to allegations related to the possession of child porn. The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at a Sicamous residence on Jan. 29, 2018.

“The search warrant resulted in the seizure of computers and computer storage devices,” said McNeil. “A forensic analysis of these devices found images that were determined to be child pornography.”

McNeil said police have no evidence to suggest that any local children were targeted.

Before Redekopp is sentenced, a pre-sentence report will be prepared for the judge.

Ian McTavish, Redekopp’s lawyer, requested on April 30 that a psychiatric report also be done. Judge Edmond de Walle ruled that the pre-sentence report will include a psychiatric or psychological portion.

A date for the sentencing will be set on July 3.

Shuswap man pleads guilty to child porn charges

