RCMP released this photo on Jan. 27, 2021 of Terrance Jones, 40. He turned himself in on Jan. 30. (Kamloops RCMP photo)

Shuswap man wanted for attempted murder turns himself in after second warrant issued

Kamloops RCMP report that Terrance Allan Jones from Sicamous came to detachment Jan. 30

A man charged with attempted murder who has twice been the subject of a warrant after being released on bail turned himself into police over the weekend.

On Saturday, Jan. 30, Terrance Allan Jones turned himself in to the Kamloops RCMP detachment.

In a news release, Kamloops RCMP said he was arrested without incident and police thanked the public for its assistance.

Jones, 40, of Sicamous, was wanted for offences including attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, robbery where a firearm was used and possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes. He was one of three men wanted for a stabbing and attempted murder in Blind Bay in August 2020.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed that Jones first sought release on bail for the charges in December of 2020. His release was granted on Dec. 7, 2020 after posting bail. He was ordered to abide by a number of strict conditions.

The first warrant was issued after he allegedly breached his release conditions.

He was then arrested on Jan. 11 in Kamloops after police received a report that he might be there. Officers responded with a police dog and Jones surrendered without incident.

After his arrest on Jan. 11, Jones appeared in court on Jan. 15 when he was re-released on bail. A warrant was issued on Jan. 27 for alleged breaches of his bail conditions.

Most Read