Shuswap Paws Rescue Society needs crates lent during Two Mile Road wildfire returned

A Shuswap animal rescue organization needs its crates back.

Shuswap Paws Rescue Society quickly mobilized to lend crates to evacuees displaced by the Two Mile Road wildfire near Sicamous on July 20.

“Within two hours, volunteers had driven out over 100 crates to Sicamous,” said volunteer Siobhan Rich.

“We drove around as people were packing to evacuate, my kids were asking out the window if people needed crates.”

The crates were lent out quickly due to the rapidly unfolding wildfire situation, and contact information of those who received a crate was not obtained.

“The idea was just to get the animals out safely,” said Rich. “It was like, you need one? Here you go.”

Rich said of about 110 crates that were lent out, only about 20 had been returned as of Sept. 25.

To arrange the return of a borrowed crate, call Rich at 1-778-877-1023, who is willing to pick them up.

Shuswap Paws Rescue Society does not get any grants from the government, and replies entirely on volunteer fundraising. It will have to cover the costs of replacing missing crates.

The society is always collecting bottles as a way to raise funds, and any crates donated to the society would be greatly appreciated, said Rich.

“The next time there’s an emergency, we’ll do the exact same thing,” she said.

