An air tanker actions Shuswap River wildfire west of Mabel Lake Monday, July 24. A week later on Monday, July 31, the fire has grown to 22.5 hectares. (Contributed)

Shuswap River fire near Enderby grows

BC Wildfire lists blaze at 22.5 hectares in size as of July 31; 27 personnel working on-site

A wildfire east of Enderby has grown again.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) has listed the Shuswap River fire at 22.5 hectares of Monday, July 31. The previous update last week listed the blaze at 14 hectares.

The fire is listed as out of control, which means it’s continuing to spread and not responding to suppression efforts.

BCWS says 27 personnel are responding to the wildfire today, Monday, and a helicopter has been assigned as well. Two pieces of heavy equipment and two water tenders will also respond to the fire.

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts associated with the blaze, which is west of Mabel Lake.

B.C. Wildfires 2023

