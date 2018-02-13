Shuswap Search and Rescue helps injured snowmobiler

Woman lost control of machine, went over embankment in the Fly Hills

Shuswap Search and Rescue prepare to go down an embankment to help rescue an injured snowmobiler. (Photo contributed)

Shuswap Search and Rescue helped get an injured snowmobiler to safety late Monday afternoon.

A 20-year-old woman lost control of the snowmobile she was riding in the Fly Hills and went over a steep embankment, injuring her back in the process.

The call for help went out just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Members of the group the injured woman was riding with built a fire to keep her warm while 11 members of Shuswap Search and Rescue (SAR) were on their way to assist.

John Schut, with Shuswap Search and Rescue, says a rope system had to be put in place to bring the woman in a stretcher up the bank.

The injured was brought to ambulance and was transported to hospital just before 6 p.m., Feb. 12.

Members of the search team completed the call by 7 p.m.