Shuswap Search and Rescue retrieve couple from Owlhead

Call for help made after sled became stuck

Shuswap Search and Rescue volunteers were on Owlhead to retrieve a couple who called for help after one of their sleds became stuck on Tuesday, March 2, 2020. (Shuswap Search and Rescue/Facebook photo)

A stuck sled on Owlhead led to a call to Shuswap Search and Rescue for help.

John Schut, spokesperson for the volunteer rescue organization, said the call was received around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2. He said it was for a pair of sledders – a husband and wife – missing in the Owlhead snowmobile area.

Seventeen search and rescue members responded as well as riders with the Eagle Valley Snowmobile Club.

Schut said the wife’s sled became stuck and the husband went to get help but became disoriented. The search manager was able to contact the wife and get a GPS location from a snapshot of her cellphone screen with the compass app activated.

The rescuers were able to locate the wife at approximately 8:30 p.m. and the husband around 9:10. Schut noted both were well prepared and capable of spending the night on the mountain if needed.

The search effort wrapped up at 10 p.m.

