UPDATE: Shuswap vehicle crash shuts down Highway 1 both ways

The crash occurred between White Creek Frtg. and Ford Rd., north of Tappen, just after 6 a.m.

A section of Highway 1 is closed in both directions due to a car crash between White Creek Frtg and Ford Rd. Emergency vehicles were on scene just after 6 a.m. Friday. (Photo: DriveBC)

Andrea Kathrein, manager of transportation for School District 83, said the biggest delay was for students headed to high school from the Tappen area. Buses were able to take a detour and have since delivered the students to school.

“Only places that were affected really negatively were Kirkpatrick Road and Ford Road and the Tappen subdivision,” Kathrein said. Parents in these areas had to make other arrangements altogether as the buses couldn’t reach them.

The Ministry of Transportation told Kathrein that the ministry hopes to have the road cleared by 10:30 a.m. and single lane traffic flowing even earlier.

There is a detour open via Tappen Notch Hill Road.

A vehicle crash has shut down Highway 1 in both directions a few kilometres north of Tappen Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash between White Creek Frontage and Ford Rd. just after 6 a.m. where they are still assessing the scene.

More than two kilometres of the highway was closed. Traffic is now being detoured via Highway 97 and Highway 97A.

