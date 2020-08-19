Shuswap wildfires range from out of control to well contained

One fire being monitored from the air with no ground crew deployed

The Gold Creek FSR fire is being monitored from the air but no ground crews are fighting it because it is burning in dangerous and remote terrain. (BC WildFire Service/Twitter)

Several wildfires continue to burn around the Shuswap in the wake of recent lightning storms.

BC Wildfire Service crews have the Hummingbird Creek fire east of Mara Lake under control at .30 hectares.

Also under control is the 8.7 hectare fire burning 3.5 kilometres up the 800 road north of Seymour Arm.

A fire at the Barriere pass forest service road (FSR) near the northern tip of Adams Lake which was discovered on Aug. 17 is now 20 hectares in size and burning out of control.

#Kamloops Fire Centre is responding to the Gold Creek FSR wildfire (K21192) located 6.8 km NE of Adams Lake. The fire is currently 0.25 ha in size & is suspected to be lightning caused. No values or structures are at risk, the fire is highly visible from the #Shuswap area (1/3). pic.twitter.com/SEn4hHjNSJ — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 18, 2020

Another fire was discovered North of Chase near the Gold Creek FSR. According to the wildfire service, a modified approach is being taken to the .25 hectare blaze because of the steep and dangerous terrain. The smouldering ground fire believed to have been caused by lightning is being monitored from the air, but no ground crews have been assigned. No structures are threatened.

The 15-hectare Crazy Creek fire burning northeast of Sicamous is being held but a new fire on Eagle Pass Mountain was discovered on Aug. 18 and is estimated at two hectares. The new fire is burning within two kilometres of the crazy creek blaze at a higher elevation. It is approximately eight kilometres away from the Trans-Canada Highway and is not threatening any structures.



