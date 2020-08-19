The Gold Creek FSR fire is being monitored from the air but no ground crews are fighting it because it is burning in dangerous and remote terrain. (BC WildFire Service/Twitter)

Shuswap wildfires range from out of control to well contained

One fire being monitored from the air with no ground crew deployed

Several wildfires continue to burn around the Shuswap in the wake of recent lightning storms.

BC Wildfire Service crews have the Hummingbird Creek fire east of Mara Lake under control at .30 hectares.

Also under control is the 8.7 hectare fire burning 3.5 kilometres up the 800 road north of Seymour Arm.

A fire at the Barriere pass forest service road (FSR) near the northern tip of Adams Lake which was discovered on Aug. 17 is now 20 hectares in size and burning out of control.

Read More: Munroe Creek fire grows to 5.9 hectares near Summerland

Read More: What to do with pets during the Mount Christie wildfire evacuation

Read More: Mount Christie wildfire grows to 1,000 hectares, more than 3,000 homes on alert

Read More: Your photos: Mount Christie wildfire near Okanagan Falls

Another fire was discovered North of Chase near the Gold Creek FSR. According to the wildfire service, a modified approach is being taken to the .25 hectare blaze because of the steep and dangerous terrain. The smouldering ground fire believed to have been caused by lightning is being monitored from the air, but no ground crews have been assigned. No structures are threatened.

The 15-hectare Crazy Creek fire burning northeast of Sicamous is being held but a new fire on Eagle Pass Mountain was discovered on Aug. 18 and is estimated at two hectares. The new fire is burning within two kilometres of the crazy creek blaze at a higher elevation. It is approximately eight kilometres away from the Trans-Canada Highway and is not threatening any structures.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Motorcyclist dies in Vernon collision
Next story
New B.C. political party ‘further left than the NDP, greener than the Greens’

Just Posted

West Kelowna Walmart employee planning strike over pandemic pay, wage inequality

‘How do they want to force people to wear masks but they don’t want to pay us hazard pay?’

What to do with pets during the Mount Christie wildfire evacuation

The South Okanagan BC SPCA is on evacuation alert and cannot board animals

Kelowna Cancer Centre to get new diagnostic scanner from province

Dix said the new PET-Scanner will save interior cancer patients from having to undergo screening in Vancouver

Wildfire off Highway 33 towards Graystokes now held

BC Wildfire has eight personnel on site for Wednesday

21 wildfire personnel work overnight to battle 1,000-hectare Mount Christie blaze

More than 300 homes are on an evacuation order about 6 km from Okanagan Falls

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

New B.C. political party ‘further left than the NDP, greener than the Greens’

Skeena and Bulkley Valley EcoSocialist Party organizer Edward Quinlan explains the party’s philosophy

Shuswap wildfires range from out of control to well contained

One fire being monitored from the air with no ground crew deployed

Doctors brace for viral overload between cold and flu season and COVID-19

COVID-19 testing centres could be overloaded this winter as symptoms can be similar between the three illnesses

Better Business Bureau issues warnings over billing for weight loss app Noom

Bureau warned customers to read terms carefully when they sign up for a free trial, especially for health and wellness apps.

Shuswap man wanted to be caught for child pornography offences

Judge told accused was trying to get help to stop addiction

COVID-19: B.C. eviction ban ends for tenants owing back rent

Pandemic rent supplement ends as rent comes due Sept. 1

B.C. Indigenous leaders call for closure of all Fraser River sockeye fisheries

Tsilhqot’in First Nations have closed fishing for their members to save critical salmon stocks

Wildfire burns across border with Osoyoos

The Palmer Lake fire is an estimated 40 hectares in size

Most Read