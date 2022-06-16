The Boyd Autobody Charity Car Show hits Kelowna on Father’s Day. (File photo)

Shuttle on over to Father’s Day Car Show in Kelowna

Shuttle service will run between Kelowna Regional Library and City Park

A shuttle service is available for the Boyd Autobody and Glass Charity Car Show in Kelowna on Father’s Day.

Lane and parking restrictions will be in effect on Leon Avenue, Water Street, Lawrence Avenue, and Abbott Street from 6 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 19. Traffic control will be on site and drivers are advised to be aware of increased traffic in the area.

Parking in the first bay of the main lot at City Park will be restricted starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 to accommodate set-up. The lot will remain fully closed throughout Sunday. Accessible parking will still be available in City Park parking lot. Vehicles and vendors will be located in the grass area adjacent to the parking lot and children’s playground.

Shuttle service will run between Kelowna Regional Library and City Park from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The show takes place from 11 a.m to 4 p.m.

Vehicle and event load-out from City Park will begin at 4 p.m. and end at approximately 7 p.m. Parking in the main lot at City Park will reopen to the public once load-out is complete.

Also, in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day, the Ki-Low-Na Friendship society will host the Turtle Island Festival on June 21 in downtown Kelowna. To accommodate the festival, the 400 block of Leon Avenue, between Pandosy and Ellis streets, will be closed to traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured via Pandosy Street, Bernard Avenue, and Ellis Street. The detour route will be marked with road signage and traffic marshals will be on-site to direct traffic as needed.

