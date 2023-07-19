Sicamous Channel traffic won’t be interrupted for BC Hydro relocation work on the Bruhn Bridge replacement project until September. (File photo)

Sicamous Channel traffic won’t be interrupted for BC Hydro relocation work on the Bruhn Bridge replacement project until September. (File photo)

Sicamous Channel closures postponed until September

BC Hydro work relocating lines for Bruhn Bridge won’t interrupt channel traffic this month

Boat traffic on the Sicamous Channel will flow uninterrupted by BC Hydro work for the summer.

BC Hydro had originally scheduled intermittent channel closures to facilitate line relocation, allowing the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure access to the R.W. Bruhn Bridge for the bridge replacement project.

Original closures were scheduled for July 19, with 10-15 minute delays expected.

However, BC Hydro has now postponed the work and resulting channel closures to September.

More information about exact dates and times of channel closures will be communicated as they are decided.

Keep track of the Bruhn Bridge project at the ministry’s website.

