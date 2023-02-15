Dr. Carol Connick is retiring June 1 and nurse practitioner Jennifer Post-Balfour will begin seeing patients at the Sicamous Community Health Centre. (Sicamous Community Health Centre/ Facebook)

Dr. Carol Connick is retiring June 1 and nurse practitioner Jennifer Post-Balfour will begin seeing patients at the Sicamous Community Health Centre. (Sicamous Community Health Centre/ Facebook)

Sicamous doctor retiring, nurse practitioner to see patients

Nurse practitioners can diagnose, order tests, prescribe medications

After five years serving Sicamous at the Community Health Centre, Dr. Carol Connick will be retiring this summer.

Effective June 1, Connick will step away from the practice and nurse practitioner Jennifer Post-Balfour will officially provide services at the health centre.

Post-Balfour has 24 years of experience nursing and more than seven years as a nurse practitioner. Nurse practitioners are registered nurses with additional education and training that allows them to diagnose and treat illnesses themselves, ordering tests and going over results with patients and performing some medical procedures on their own. They can also prescribe medications.

Post-Balfour will start work at the health centre in the coming weeks to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible.

“I am honoured and thankful to be accepted into the community of Sicamous,” said Post-Balfour, who has moved most recently from Revelstoke. “I look forward to supporting the community, advocating and providing care for your overall health.”

Connick said she is excited to spend more time with her family and travel to sunny destinations in retirement.

“I am grateful to have bridged the gap in patient care and continued health care for this region,” Connick said. “I’m confident that the Sicamous Community Health Centre and the rest of the team will achieve great things.”

Mayor Colleen Anderson thanked Dr. Connick for supporting the community and its health-care needs.

“Dr. Connick is one of the incredible people who assisted in navigating the transition from a private-owned clinic to district-owned medical facility. We wish her all the best in her retirement,” said Anderson.

Patients of Dr. Connick looking for a new physician can access the Medical Pathways Directory and the BC College of Family Physicians.

The Sicamous Community Health Centre has two other practising physicians, Dr. Saad Alam and Dr. Vicki Edmondson.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the Sicamous Community Health Centre at 250-836-2817.

READ MORE: Sicamous council approves business bylaw amendment regulating short-term rentals

READ MORE: Columbia Shuswap Regional District urges province to take lead on road rescue services

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DoctorsHealth and wellnessNurse practitionersSicamous

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Controversial anti-‘woke’ education billboard in Westbank First Nations removed
Next story
Being a sugar baby isn’t so sweet, warns Better Business Bureau

Just Posted

Conceptual rendering of duplex development proposed for 662 Berk Court. (Photo contributed)
Neighbourhood vibe valued: Kelowna duplex development dumped

A plane flying over Okanagan Lake near downtown Kelowna on May 18, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Take flight with behind-the-scenes tour at Kelowna airport

The Kelowna Rockets welcome the Everett Silvertips to Prospera Place on Wednesday night (Feb. 15). (@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets looking to snap losing streak against Everett

The Okanagan Indian Band Group of Companies has announced the addition of three new board members Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Okanagan Indian Band announces new board members