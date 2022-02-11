Sicamous pursuing option for municipalities to add vacant land tax

Sicamous council wants an update from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs on municipalities’ authority to add a vacant land tax. (File photo)

Sicamous council is requesting an update on B.C.’s progress towards allowing municipalities to impose a vacant land tax.

At council’s Feb. 9 meeting, Coun. Colleen Anderson brought forward a motion to compose a letter to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs requesting an update on the province’s action towards amending the Community Charter to grant all municipal councils the authority to add a vacant land property tax.

The motion was passed unanimously.

In 2021, the Union of BC Municipalities endorsed a request from Lillooet’s municipal government to “request the Province of British Columbia conduct a review of the Community Charter to amend the legislation to grant municipal councils authority to add a ‘vacant land’ property tax.”

Anderson said Sicamous doesn’t have a lot of commercial property downtown and what is there seems to be being held onto and not developed. She said she’s looking for a way to motivate those property owners to sell or develop their land.

She emphasized she’s not looking to make a speculation tax that would impact people who have a residence in Sicamous that isn’t their primary residence; rather, she wants to grow the district’s downtown core.

Read more:Shuswap municipality wants B.C. to prohibit ‘organizations paying individuals to protest’

Read more: Sicamous and Malakwa non-profits working together to serve their communities

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sicamous