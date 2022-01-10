Sicamous RCMP seek information relating to fatal multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1

One person found dead at scene, six transported to hospital

Several commercial tractor trailer units can be seen in this RCMP drone image of the Saturday, Jan. 8 collision on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Salmon Arm. Police are seeking more information about the incident that resulted in the death of one person and sent six others to hospital. (RCMP photo)

Police are seeking information relating to a fatal multi-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Salmon Arm.

One person was killed and six were transported to hospital following the incident on Jan. 8.

Just after 6 p.m., Sicamous RCMP responded to a collision involving several commercial tractor-trailer units, a cube van and motor vehicles near Bernie Road.

RCMP drone photos show the vehicles in the one eastbound and two westbound lanes of the highway.

Early investigation determined a chain reaction collision started when an eastbound flat-deck tractor-trailer unit jack-knifed, blocking the highway.

Police said one of the drivers was found dead at the scene. RCMP are working with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the identity of the deceased.

A scene examination was completed by Sicamous RCMP, BC Highway Patrol-Revelstoke and Revelstoke Forensic Identification Services.

The section of highway remained closed until 8 p.m. Sunday as crews worked to clear the road.

Anyone with information about the collision or with dash camera footage is asked to contact Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.

