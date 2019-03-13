Young London fights for her life at BC Children’s Hospital, with the support of her mother Jade Schievink. Submitted photo

Sick toddler fights for life at BC Children’s Hospital

1.5-year-old London is on life support and in critical condition at BC Children’s Hospital.

Langley-raised mother Jade Schievink has faced all odds with the birth of her third child, London.

In October 2017, baby London was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital at just 24 weeks old, weighing one pound, two ounces.

“I was told she would not make it. I had three things wrong with my pregnancy that were very serious and basically the doctors told me any women who have any one of those things, their babies do not make it. And I had all three. They said she could be deaf, blind, in a wheelchair. And she has defeated all odds and beyond. She’s gone so far past what they said, and she’s a true miracle. She should not have been here,” Schievink explained.

And now the 1.5-year-old is back in the hospital to once again fight for her life.

“I look at her and I feel like this is the sickest she’s ever been, and it’s heartbreaking,” Schievink said.

Earlier in January, London was admitted to Surrey Memorial Hospital for pneumonia. After leaving the hospital, Schievink said she thought things would get better.

But they only got worse.

Two weeks ago, London came down with a cold and was rushed to BC Children’s Hospital where she was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit, and still remains.

Schievink explained medical tests revealed London has parainfluenza.

London’s health has now declined to such a critical condition, that she is sedated and on life support.

“She has a high risk of passing away right now,” Schievink added.

“I’m scared I’m going to lose her, but I’m trying to stay hopeful. I’m really relying on everyone’s prayers. Right now she’s a minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour case.”

Aside from London’s birth and now, Schievink said her child’s health has been fairly good.

“She just smiles in every photo. She’s so happy and full of life. She’s just like a regular baby,” Schievink added.

“Her smile is contagious and she has the world rooting for her right now. She’s the most precious, happiest, loving baby.”

Schievink and her family recently moved to Surrey, so they’ve been sleeping in hotels in Vancouver or at the hospital room that London stays in to lesson travel time.

As a result of travel costs and accommodations, a GoFundMe has been launched to help Schievink and her family with finances during London’s stay at BC Children’s Hospital.

Those interested in donating can do so by going to: https://www.gofundme.com/support-for-london-amp-family?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_dn_cpgntopstickysmall_r

To follow London’s story, visit: https://www.instagram.com/jadebrittanyblog/

 

Jade Schievink said seeing London in her current condition is “heartbreaking.” Submitted photo

