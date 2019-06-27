Sidewalk construction to cause road closure in West Kelowna

Ross Road will be closed between Brentwood Road and Riffington Place beginning July 2

Construction will take place throughout the summer on the north side of Ross Road in West Kelowna.

The road will be closed between Brentwood Road and Riffington Place starting July 2 with the project’s end date estimated to be around the end of August.

READ MORE: Over 300 new homes have been approved to be built in West Kelowna

READ MORE: Public forum fails to ease Rutland residents' frustration over McCurdy house

Detours will be in place via Brentwood, Applewood and Ponderosa Roads for those trying to access City Hall, Mount Boucherie Secondary School, or Jim Lind Arena and Royal LePage Place.

The City is closing westbound transit stops within the work zone during construction and is rerouting buses travelling west via Westgate and Cameron Roads.

