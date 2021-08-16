Significant structure loss on Westside due to White Rock Lake wildfire

The view from around Ellison looking across Okanagan Lake to Westside Road Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at 4 a.m. The extent of loss has yet to be determined, but local government and BC Wildfire Servies confirm there was significant loss. (Sandra Blattler - Facebook)

Structures were destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire overnight, BC Wildfire Services confirmed Monday morning, but the extent of damages is unknown at this time.

A fire information officer with BCWS said the loss was significant, but an official count will have come from local governments, such as the Okanagan Indian Band and Regional District of Central Okanagan.

“Multiple structures in the Killiney area experienced significant damage overnight as drought conditions and high winds increased fire action on the White Rock Lake Fire,” the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said Monday, Aug. 16.

The White Rock Lake, estimated at 62,273 hectares, showed aggressive fire behaviour on the northeast flank and southern flank Aug. 15, as skies in the North Okanagan turned from orange to black.

The fire has spotted 2.5 kilometres across Six Mile Creek. A five-hectare fire was detected northeast of Six Mile Creek.

“I know many of you are concerned about what this fire is doing and where it’s going and just to give you reassurance we do have crews on 24 hours a day and they’re working on this fire as hard as they can,” said BCWS incident commander Mark Healey in a late-night update Sunday.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for the entire Okanagan Indian Band IR#1, a portion of the North Okanagan Regional District, Thompson Nicola Regional District, some in the Township of Spallumcheen and the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Parts of the City of Vernon, Armstrong and Spallumcheen remain in effect.

