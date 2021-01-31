A Black Mountain Irrigation District truck on Franklyn Road in Rutland on Sunday, Jan. 31. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

‘Significant’ water main break causes localized flooding in Rutland

The Black Mountain Irrigation District issued a release, stating some homes may be out of water until later this evening

A significant water main break between Houghton Road and All-Star Court is causing localized flooding in Rutland on Sunday afternoon.

The main broke just after 3 p.m. and crews have shut down the main in the area.

The Black Mountain Irrigation District issued a release, stating some homes may be out of water until later this evening. The break has been isolated and flooding should subside shortly.

Water quality may also be impacted for a short time, due to increased turbidity caused by the break.

“If you see particles or turbid water, please let your taps run until the water is cleared up.”

Residents who have questions about the break can direct them to the Black Mountain Irrigation District at 250-765-5169 after 8 a.m. Monday.

