Signs point to ‘no’ for digital display on Telus building in Kelowna

City staff says sign is a “significant deviation” from what is permitted

Telus is seeking permission from the city to install a digital display on its building at 2002 Enterprise Way.

Telus is getting a busy signal from city staff over a proposed messaging board the company wants to put on its community connections centre on Enterprise Way.

The problem, according to a staff report to council, is the sign is 33.2 sq.m. That’s about 17 times bigger than the 2.0 sq.m allowed by city regulations.

The report says allowing electronic message centres was primarily intended to allow small signs for uses such as schools and churches. It was not intended to be used for corporate branding or marketing and is not permitted in commercial zones.

A letter from Telus to the city says the intention is to provide community benefit with local messages and community art:

“We are focused on installing digital art to allow TELUS to continue to bring forward dynamic content to highlight the Kelowna community and provide something residents can identify with and enjoy. It is important to note, we intend to highlight the TELUS relationship with Kelowna and avoid the introduction of a marketing billboard for profit.”

Telus says the sign will display community art and municipal messaging. A city bylaw adopted in August 2018 allowed digital and animated signs in public and institutional zones, but not in commercial zones.

Staff is recommending the Telus sign not be allowed.

City CouncilCity of Kelownadevelopment