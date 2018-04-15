The Sikh community shared their Vaisakhi festival this weekend with a Nagar Kirtan, a religious parade through south Penticton. Steve Kidd/Western News

Sikh festival parades through Penticton

Sikhs around the world are celebrating Vaisakhi this weekend

The Penticton Sikh community invited everyone to join them in celebrating Vaisakhi with their second Nagar Kirtan.

Nagar Kirtan is a processional singing of holy hymns through a community, in this case in honour of Vaisakhi, a festival marking the founding of the Khalsa, the Sikh religion, in 1699.

While this is the second time the Penticton Sikh Temple has shared their parade and festival with the community, the Oliver Sikh Temple held their first festival this year, joining a tradition stretching back more than 300 years.

