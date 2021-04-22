Silver Star, Vernon Christian schools latest in COVID-19 exposures

Vernon Christian School had its first COVID-19 exposure in April 2021. (VCS photo)

Two more area schools have been added to the list of those exposed to the coronavirus.

Silver Star Elementary and Vernon Christian School are the latest.

This is the first exposure at VCS, which took place April 12, 15 and 16.

“VCS is working with Interior Health to determine if there is any risk to other members of our school community and will carefully follow the health authority’s guidance,” the school said in a letter to families April 19.

The second exposure at Silver Star took place April 8, 9, 13 and 14.

There were also exposures April 8 at Clarence Fulton Secondary and April 9 at Vernon Secondary.

