SilverStar employee tests positive for COVID-19

Australian employee was staying in staff lodging and noticed symptoms upon returning home

SilverStar Mountain Resort has announced an employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. (Morning Star - file photo)

A SilverStar Mountain Resort employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to all employees, the resort said the employee lived in the Silver Lode staff housing suites and shared a room with other employees who have also been notified.

“Our goal is, and continues to be, to keep employees, guests and the local community safe in the midst of the COVID-19 public health crisis,” said SilverStar media relations manager Chantelle Deacon.

What is known is the employee left the resort on Wednesday, March 18, and travelled by private car to the Kelowna Airport. The individual flew to Vancouver and then on to Sydney, Australia.

The employee began to notice symptoms on March 21 in Australia, was tested and confirmed positive results came out March 25.

The individual has reported “feeling better” today (March 26).

Deacon said SilverStar Mountain Resort has alerted Interior Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the airlines about the case.

“We have informed the correct authorities and will follow their guidance,” Deacon said.

The resort had announced a one-week shutdown from March 15-22 because of the disease but decided to close for the season on March 17.



