SilverStar excited about future with new owners

‘Tomorrow will look and feel a lot like today,’ director of marketing says

“Tomorrow will look and feel a lot like today,” SilverStar Mountain Resort’s sales and marketing director Ian Jenkins said following news of a change in ownership Tuesday, Dec. 3.

SilverStar Mountain Resort has been bought by Utah-based company POWDR.

The adventure lifestyle company will assume operations effective immediately, SilverStar Mountain Resort said in a statement.

It’s POWDR’s first venture into Canada, which purchased Silver Star Ski Resort and Silver Star Holidays from owner Jane Cann, who has been at the helm since 2002.

“We’re all excited about it and the opportunities it brings,” Jenkins said. “It’s been in the works for a bit and where we’ve landed is a really good relationship — a family-owned company buying from a family.”

Jenkins said POWDR seemed like the best fit as its core values align with SilverStar’s.

“It was about finding the right buyer who is aligned with the community and the values that Jane has built up over the years,” Jenkins said. “She was confident that they would continue on the legacy that she, and before her, her father, had built.”

Although Jenkins said he doesn’t think there was a particular reason behind the desire to sell, it was a “good alignment.”

“It made sense to allow for the resort to move forward as the best version of itself,” he said.

The feedback from the public has also been positive, he said. The only request from fans: “Don’t change too much.”

“They (customers) want to make sure that little piece of magic is still there,” Jenkins said about the resort. “POWDR understands that.”

“We’re really excited for the future,” Jenkins said. “And we hope our local guests and customers feel that way too.”

POWDR owns 10 resorts across the United States in California, Colorado, Nevada, Vermont, Oregon and Utah.

“SilverStar is a world-class destination that fits well with who POWDR is, what our properties are — community favourites — and our commitment to protecting and enhancing the authentic year-round adventure experience for generations to come,” POWDR co-president Justin Sibley said.

“The resort team is impressive and they have an incredibly strong relationship with the community, which we hope to build upon. We are pleased to continue Jane and SilverStar’s more than six decades of fun, legacy and vision.”

SilverStar’s president, Cann, said POWDR makes each of its destinations the best version of itself.

“I am thrilled to pass the torch to such a competent and qualified operator as POWDR, who shares the same mission and beliefs for the SilverStar resort community and is committed to delivering memorable experiences and enhancing people’s lives,” Cann said.

