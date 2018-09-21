SilverStar Resort hosts motorcycle weekend

Racers from Canada, the U.S. and Australia expected to compete at Vernon event

Motorcycle racers and enthusiasts from Canada, the United States, and Australia will be gathering at SilverStar Mountain Resort this weekend for the Rev Limiter competition.

Saturday’s excitement will include a hybrid motorcycle event that is held on a closed course the size of a hockey rink. Riders have to negotiate rocks, logs, loader tires and numerous other obstacles while they race head-to-head for the Riders Edge / Husqvarna / Tirecraft Endurocross Race.

The race begins at 10:30 a.m.

On Sunday, riders will be revving their engines for the Bannister GM / BFAM Hare Scramble. This is a form of off-road motorcycle racing where competitors are riding multiple laps around a marked course through wooded and rugged natural terrain.

“With a $6,000 purse and a world-class course, our event is becoming internationally recognized,” said David Chambers, Rev Limiter communications director. “Spectators will be watching some of the best male and female riders in the world at this premium off-road event.”

The B Class riders will head off at 10 a.m., the A Class riders start at 12 p.m.

For the full schedule of this weekend’s activities, please visit the SilverStar Mountain Resort website here.



