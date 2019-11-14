Nordic trails at SilverStar Mountain Resort will open Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (SilverStar)

SilverStar to open Nordic trails Saturday in North Okanagan

25 km of groomed trails are ready to explore by cross-country skiers

Nordic trails at SilverStar Mountain Resort will open this Saturday and the staff are excited.

With 25 kilometres of groomed, packed and tracked set, the trails in the upper alpine system are ready to explore.

“We are very excited to kick off the cross-country ski season up here at SilverStar,” media relations manager Chantelle Deacon said.

“At this time, we will only opening for the weekend, but there is a possibility we will stay open for cross-country next week, weather depending,” she said.

And the forecast looks like it may be willing to comply.

“It looks like there is lots of snow in the forecast, so we are very hopeful that we will be able to stay open,” Deacon said.

SilverStar lifts will remain closed and staff only recommend intermediate and advanced cross-country skiers hit the trails this weekend due to the very long climb up the trails.

Alpine skiing is tentatively scheduled to open Nov. 28.

READ MORE: Snow base building at SilverStar

READ MORE: Film captures essence of SilverStar

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP investigating assault outside strip club
Next story
B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts

Just Posted

‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP

Heather Friesen spent the morning handing out flyers around city hall calling out the mayor

City preparing new agricultural irrigation rates for Southeast Kelowna

Over 500 agriculture utility customers are preparing to transition to the city’s water system

Kelowna RCMP investigating assault outside strip club

A man was assaulted outside Liquid Zoo on Nov. 3

Developer proposes ‘eco-villa’ in West Kelowna

The quasi off-grid proposal includes building 16 residential units at 3060 Seclusion Bay Road

Oyama Traditional School to hold fundraising event with local vendors

Proceeds from the event will go towards offsetting the cost for a playground at the school

Gym enthusiasts invited to get in gear for kids

Spin4Kids Saturday at GoodLife Fitness

SilverStar to open Nordic trails Saturday in North Okanagan

25 km of groomed trails are ready to explore by cross-country skiers

Tolko shuts B.C. divisions for two weeks over holidays

Head office to close from Dec. 23-27; two weeks’ downtime runs Dec. 21-Jan. 6

B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting

Louis C.K. accuser ‘infuriated’ by Canadian comedy booker’s defence

Accuser says she did not consent to C.K. undressing and masturbating in front of her

Port Moody mayor says stayed sex assault charge related to ‘awkward date’

Rob Vagramov said charge was related to a string of dates in 2015

UBC conference faces criticism over speaker from Chinese tech company blacklisted in U.S.

The company that has been blacklisted by the U.S. over links to the repression of China’s Muslim minority

Disciplinary hearing date set for South Okanagan pharmacy

Hearing will take place on Dec. 4 in Vancouver

Local Lizzie: Advice for the first day of university

Lizzie Skelton is a UBC Okanagan student who writes a column for Black Press

Most Read