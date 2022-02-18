SilverStar to raise money for Air Rescue One on Family Day

The funds will go towards Air Rescue One getting a new winch

SilverStar Mountain Resort is looking to help Air Rescue One by raising money this Family Day.

On Monday, Feb. 21, $20 for every lift ticket purchased will go towards SilverStar’s Play Forever Fund. They will also match all community donations up to $10,000.

The Air Rescue One Helicopter Winch Rescue (AROHWR) was founded in 2014 by Vernon Search and Rescue and it’s the first non-military helicopter rescue program in Canada.

The funds raised from this Monday at Silverstar will go towards getting the rescue team a new detachable winch, which is critical when it comes to saving lives in the backcountry.

“The winch allows the helicopter to hover over a rescue scene and lower paramedic crew members and equipment to the ground, commence treatment and quickly hoist the subjects and crew back up into the helicopter and fly to a waiting ambulance or trauma hospital,” said Gavin Smart, medical director, Air Rescue One.

Air Rescue currently does not have a winch which has made it difficult in crucial situations when the winch-equipped helicopter is tasked with other duties.

“Having our own winch will allow us to move the winch between available helicopters and provide uninterrupted rescue service,” Smart said.

Air Rescue will have a space set up at SilverStar on Monday for people to see some of their equipment and play games to win prizes.

“Supporting Air Rescue One lines up seamlessly with our SilverStar Play Forever values,” said Chantelle Deacon, media relations manager, SilverStar. “Air Rescue One and Search and Rescue services across our province are critical. Helping them raise the funds to purchase a new winch will give them the ability to provide an elevated level of service, and ultimately save more lives.”

SilverStar will have Family Day activities starting on Friday and available throughout the entire weekend.

Family activitiesfundraiserSkiing and Snowboarding