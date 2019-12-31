The cumulative snow base sits around 286 centimetres on Dec. 31, 2019 — 162 cm at the summit and 118 in the village. (Facebook)

SilverStar to ring in new year with a Pow

Torchlight Parade to light up night sky to welcome new decade

SilverStar will ring in the new year with fresh powder for its Torchlight Parade after nearly 20 centimetres fell over the mountain resort last night.

“A weather system tracking across B.C. will be a significant snow-maker, bringing fresh tracks to the resort on Tuesday,” SilverStar Mountain Resort’s Pow Alert reads.

All lifts and all but one Alpine runs (131) are schedule to be open today.

Currently, the cumulative snow base sits around 286 cm — 162 cm at the summit and 118 in the village.

To mark the beginning of a new decade, SilverStar will host its annual Torchlight Parade at 7:45 p.m.

Hundreds of skiers will take the slope in the pitch black, with nothing to guide them but a single flare. Red lights will light up the Milky Way.

Fireworks will wrap the event following the sold-out parade. Spectating is still available and free.

Celebrate New Years Eve at the Red Antler with the Young’uns or with the Hip Replacements at the Bulldog, both bands start at 9 p.m. and there’s no cover charge.

